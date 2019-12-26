Bangladesh Cricket Board Firm on Not Playing Tests in Pakistan

"Actually, we have no other option here. We can play the T20Is but if we are to play Tests then it should be in a neutral venue,” he added.

In an e-mail to the BCB, Mani asked the Bangladesh board to give "acceptable reasons" for refusing to send its team to Pakistan for the two Tests of the ICC World Test Championship, scheduled to be held from 18 January.

The Bangladesh board's top officials have been quoted this week in the media as saying that they will not be playing Tests in Pakistan due to security concerns.

Mani said they are ready to address Bangladesh's security concerns.