Australia Name Squad for WTC Final, David Warner and Pat Cummins Return
Australia and India will compete in the 2023 World Test Championship final, which will commence on 7 June.
David Warner has been included in Australia's 17-member touring party for the 2021-23 ICC World Test Championship final against India at The Oval and the opening two Ashes Tests.
Warner remains in the frame to be selected for the World Test Championship final, which commences on 7 June after recovering from an elbow injury sustained during the Test series in India in February.
Pat Cummins will return to captain the squad after leaving the tour of India early and sitting out the third and fourth Tests to be with his sick mother in Australia, reports ICC.
The 17 players selected in the touring party will be available for selection in the WTC final against India and the opening two Ashes Tests at Edgbaston and Lord's.
Selectors will evaluate the makeup of the squad after the second Ashes Test with the option to make changes for the remaining matches against England at Headingly, Old Trafford and The Oval. A 15-player squad for the ICC World Test Championship final will be named on 28 May.
Australia plays India in the World Test Championship final at the Oval from 7-11 June, before moving to the first Ashes Test against England at Edgbaston from 16-20 June.
Australia's touring squad: Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vice-captain), Mitchell Starc, David Warner
