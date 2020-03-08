India Beaten by 85 Runs, Australia Win Women’s T20 WC For 5th Time

Australian outclassed India by 85 runs for an unprecedented fifth T20 World Cup triumph in a final that promised much but delivered very little in Melbourne on Sunday.

Batting first after the coin landed in Meg Lanning's favour, Australia came out in scintillating fashion with their openers Alyssa Healy (75 off 39 balls) and Beth Mooney (78 off 54 balls) laying the foundation with a 115-run partnership in double quick time.

Stirred up by the grand occasion, their onslaught fired Australia to a formidable 184 for four in the stipulated 20 overs.

Overwhelmed by the occasion, India crumbled to 99 all out in front of a big crowd at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground.