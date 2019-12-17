Australia Announce ODI Squad for India Tour, Labuschagne Included
Uncapped batsman Marnus Labuschagne, who has been having a dream run in Tests, has been included in Australia's 14-man squad for the three-match ODI series against India scheduled for next month.
The 25-year-old hasn't featured for Australia in limited-overs matches as yet, but has registered an impressive run of scores in Tests.
Recently, Labuschagne narrowly missed joining Pakistan's Zaheer Abbas and Mudassar Nazar in scoring at least 150 in three successive Test innings in the Perth Test against New Zealand which Australia won by 296 runs.
"Similar to the Test team, we are wanting the white ball squad to continue the form of the unbeaten T20 Series against Pakistan and Sri Lanka," said Trevor Hohns, the national selector
"The performance of the top order at home through the T20 series was very strong so we look for that to continue in the Indian ODI series,” Hohns added.
The pace duo of Sean Abbott and Kane Richardson have also been included to go with the experienced trio of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood.
Adam Zampa and Ashton Agar will share the spin responsibilities for the ODI series which will be Australia's first 50-over international assignment since the 2019 World Cup.
Head coach Justin Langer will not be travelling to India for the short tour with assistant coach Andew McDonald taking charge. Meanwhile,
The first match of the series will be played on January 14 in Mumbai, followed by two ODIs to be played on January 17 and 19 in Rajkot and Bengaluru respectively.
ODI Squad:
Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (vc), Pat Cummins (vc), Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Ashton Turner, David Warner, Adam Zampa.