Australia Announce ODI Squad for India Tour, Labuschagne Included

Uncapped batsman Marnus Labuschagne, who has been having a dream run in Tests, has been included in Australia's 14-man squad for the three-match ODI series against India scheduled for next month.

The 25-year-old hasn't featured for Australia in limited-overs matches as yet, but has registered an impressive run of scores in Tests.

Recently, Labuschagne narrowly missed joining Pakistan's Zaheer Abbas and Mudassar Nazar in scoring at least 150 in three successive Test innings in the Perth Test against New Zealand which Australia won by 296 runs.

"Similar to the Test team, we are wanting the white ball squad to continue the form of the unbeaten T20 Series against Pakistan and Sri Lanka," said Trevor Hohns, the national selector