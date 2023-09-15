Asia Cup 2023: Shreyas Iyer Still Not ‘Fully Fit,’ Misses Bangladesh Match

Indian batter Shreyas Iyer missed another match owing to his ongoing injury troubles, as he was not named in the playing XI for the 2023 Asia Cup Super Four match against Bangladesh, which is currently being held in Colombo’s R Premadasa Stadium.

Nursing a back injury since March, Iyer made a comeback into the team earlier this month, following a successful surgery and rehabilitation process. He even featured in India’s first match of the competition against Pakistan, scoring 14 runs.