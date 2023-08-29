Asia Cup 2023 Live Streaming Details: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast

Asia Cup Tournament will be played between various countries divided into groups A and B. The tournament will be played from 30 August 2023 to 17 September 2023. The Asian Cricket Council has released the group-wise divisions, dates, and schedule for the Asian Cup 2023. The Asia Cup 2023 Cup will be hosted by two countries- Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

A total of six teams will play in Asia Cup 2023 and have been divided into two groups of three each. Group A includes India, Pakistan, and Nepal while Group B has Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Sri Lanka.

After the group stage ends, the top two teams from each group will progress to the Super Fours after which the final at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo will be played. Know where can the fans watch the Asia Cup 2023 live.