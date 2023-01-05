Asia Cup 2023: India and Pakistan Placed in Same Group, Tournament in September

Jay Shah, the president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), announced the groups of Asia Cup 2023. India and Pakistan have once again been placed in the same group, while it has also been confirmed that the tournament will be held in September.

Like the last edition, there will be two groups of three teams each, with the top two teams from each group qualifying for the Super Four stage of the tournament. The 2023 edition, however, will see the competition returning to the ODI format.