Asia Cup 2022: Rizwan To Undergo MRI Scan After Batting With Pain Against India
Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan was rushed to a hospital following his match-winning knock against India.
Pakistan wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan is set to undergo a precautionary MRI scan on Monday after sustaining a strain in his right leg during the five-wicket win over arch-rivals India in the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup 2022.
Pakistani media reported that Rizwan sustained the injury while landing awkwardly on his right leg in his effort to collect a Mohammad Hasnain's delivery during India's first innings.
As per reports, the 30-year-old hard-hitting batter was shifted to a hospital soon after Pakistan's last-over win over India at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.
Despite the injury, Rizwan came out to open the innings and scored a match-winning 51-ball 71 to help Pakistan chase down India's 181 for seven with five wickets in hand.
Rizwan shared a match-defining 73-run partnership for the third wicket to help Pakistan avenge their loss to India in the group league stage. Pakistan have already been plagued by fitness issues with pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Wasim and Shahnawaz Dahani ruled out of the tournament.
Babar Azam Credits Nawaz-Rizwan Partnership for Victory
Chasing a target of 181 runs, Pakistan did not have a good start with the bat. Skipper Babar Azam, who is the backbone of the batting order, could only score 14 runs, while Fakhar Zaman accumulated 15 runs in 18 deliveries.
At that stage, it seemed a third consecutive Asia Cup 2022 victory was on the cards for India, but things changed when Mohammad Rizwan and Mohammad Nawaz set up a 73-run stand for the third wicket.
Babar credited the duo after the match by saying "I didn't fire today but Nawaz and Rizwan's partnership was outstanding. I thought Nawaz could exceed because they had two leg-spinners operating, so we sent him up. Our spinners and fast bowlers at the death set the stage for us."
