Asia Cup 2022: Rizwan To Undergo MRI Scan After Batting With Pain Against India

Babar Azam Credits Nawaz-Rizwan Partnership for Victory

Chasing a target of 181 runs, Pakistan did not have a good start with the bat. Skipper Babar Azam, who is the backbone of the batting order, could only score 14 runs, while Fakhar Zaman accumulated 15 runs in 18 deliveries.

At that stage, it seemed a third consecutive Asia Cup 2022 victory was on the cards for India, but things changed when Mohammad Rizwan and Mohammad Nawaz set up a 73-run stand for the third wicket.

Babar credited the duo after the match by saying "I didn't fire today but Nawaz and Rizwan's partnership was outstanding. I thought Nawaz could exceed because they had two leg-spinners operating, so we sent him up. Our spinners and fast bowlers at the death set the stage for us."