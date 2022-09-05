Asia Cup 2022: Gambhir Heaps Praise on Kohli, Says ‘Hope He Continues This Form'

In his 44-ball knock at a strike rate of 136.36, Kohli took 22 singles and ran hard for taking eight twos. Suryakumar scored just 13 runs off 10 balls while Pant made only 14 runs off 12 balls and Pandya was dismissed for a two-ball duck.



"Not every time, you will be able to hit those big shots but the difference between Virat Kohli and the rest of the guys, Surya might have more shots than Virat Kohli, but Virat is never under pressure because of the way he runs, the way he converts ones into twos."



"Suryakumar, Deepak Hooda and Rishabh Pant might not be able to do it, but they need to learn from Virat Kohli, how important it is under pressure in big games, where you are put in pressure and whether you are able to play that risk-free cricket and still get those 10-11 runs per over," concluded Gambhir.



India's next Super Four match in Asia Cup 2022 will be against Sri Lanka at Dubai on Tuesday