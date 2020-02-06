As Big a Fan of MS Dhoni as Anyone Else: MSK Prasad

Former chairman of selectors M.S.K. Prasad is as big a fan of MS Dhoni as anyone else, although in his chair, it was his job to 'move on' from the stumper and give youngsters a chance.

"As far as we are concerned, we are backing youngsters and giving them as many opportunities to settle well and play long," Prasad was quoted as saying by Sportstar.

"Mahi will take a decision for himself. As a panel member, if I keep professional duty aside, I am as big a fan of Dhoni as anyone else. He has achieved everything under the sun winning two World Cups, the Champions Trophy, the No. 1 Status in Tests. Nobody can question that,” Prasad added.