As Big a Fan of MS Dhoni as Anyone Else: MSK Prasad
Former chairman of selectors M.S.K. Prasad is as big a fan of MS Dhoni as anyone else, although in his chair, it was his job to 'move on' from the stumper and give youngsters a chance.
"As far as we are concerned, we are backing youngsters and giving them as many opportunities to settle well and play long," Prasad was quoted as saying by Sportstar.
"Mahi will take a decision for himself. As a panel member, if I keep professional duty aside, I am as big a fan of Dhoni as anyone else. He has achieved everything under the sun winning two World Cups, the Champions Trophy, the No. 1 Status in Tests. Nobody can question that,” Prasad added.
Under his watch, Rohit Sharma blossomed to be one of the best batters in world cricket and also cemented his spot in the Test team as an opener.
"Well, Rohit is now an all-format player. His transformation is stunning. We know his unbelievable talent in white ball cricket with those double centuries,” Prasad said.
On Shreyas Iyer, who is India's newfound No.4, a position the team struggled to find a player for during his tenure with Vijay Shankar going to the World Cup and not doing well at the spot, Prasad said, "In Tests, we have Hanuma Vihari and Shreyas for ODIs. Shreyas is doing well."
Prasad also said when Jasprit Bumrah was out with injury for a long time, he was training in a manner which meant he would not be rusty on return.
"Even though he was resting, he was training in such a way that once he came back into the squad he was not rusty. He was ready from ball one," he added.
Asked about the cases of Karun Nair and Ambati Rayudu who were not picked despite good performances, Prasad said, "I felt seriously for Rayudu. I can clearly say that. It was a very touch and go issue. Our committee always felt that he should be on the radar of Test selection after the 2016 Zimbabwe tour.”
“He has delivered to an extent. Unfortunately, I am also hurt at what happened to him (apparently referring to the 2019 World Cup selection when Rayudu was ignored). I feel bad for him,” he added.
Nair was not persisted with despite scoring a triple hundred in Tests. With regard to Karun, after the triple century in the Test match against England, Prasad feels it was a case of missed opportunities.
"Even this year in Vijay Hazare and Mushtaq Ali Trophy tournaments he hasn't scored much. It has been a case of either a very big score or a string of poor scores that followed. Look at Shubman (Gill) or Vihari's consistency. At least you should be performing. Everyone talks about Karun's triple but what after that? I wish Karun does well in Ranji to make a comeback," he pointed.