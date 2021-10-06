Other Teams Can Decide What is 'Spirit of Cricket' & Let Us Know: Anjum Chopra

One big talked-about moment from the match was when Punam Raut elected to walk, during Indian first innings, even though the umpire gave her not out. The Aussies after the day's play said they would not do such a thing. Specially now, when the 'spirit of cricket' is so hotly debated, what would you have done?

If I have nicked the ball and I know I have nicked it, I have already walked. I’ve done that in domestic cricket also. It’s not about not walking or waiting for the umpire’s decision.

Talking about spirit of cricket, four days before this incident everyone was talking about the ‘spirit of cricket’ against Ashwin and now four days later, when something like this actually happens from an Indian where she’s decided to walk off, they’re saying this is against the spirit of cricket.

So I guess, we need to leave it to the other parts of the world to decide amongst themselves as to what is the ‘spirit of cricket’ because they can decide and they can come and let us know.

We, in India, do know what is spirit of cricket and we’ve actually been showing it.