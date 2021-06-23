More Can be Done For Indian Women’s Cricket Team: Anjum Chopra

The Indian women’s cricket team reached the final of the 2020 T20 World Cup, but didn't get to play a single cricket match for an entire year.

Following much criticism, the BCCI finally got their act together and got the team back on the field, for a short home series against South Africa in March and then almost to compensate, they slotted a one-off Test match against England this past week. The Indian team’s first Test match in almost seven years, played after spending a week in quarantine and just a few days of nets sessions.

But then ‘against all odds’ is just about how this team likes to operate and Mithali Raj’s Test side, with five debutants, pulled off a heist in Bristol and held the hosts to a draw.