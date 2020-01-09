All Eyes on Priyam Garg & Co as India Chase Fifth U-19 World Cup

There will be enormous pressure on the shoulders of young Priyam Garg when he leads the India Under-19 side to the World Cup in South Africa that gets underway on 17 January. Besides being defending champions of the biennial trophy, India are the most successful team in the tournament’s history with four titles under their belt.

Garg will thus be expected to follow the footsteps of some Indians greats — Mohammad Kaif (2000), Virat Kohli (2008), Unmukt Chand (2012) and Prithvi Shaw (2020) — when he leads the side in the 16-team tournament.