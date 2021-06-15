All Eyes on Dasher Shafali Ahead of India Women’s One-Off Test  

Young opener Shafali Verma is in line for a Test debut in the one-off Test between India women and England women that commences on Wednesday, 16 June.



The 17-year-old Rohtak girl is one of the hardest hitters of a cricket ball in women's cricket but is yet to play an ODI or a Test match.

While not having played a Test is understandable since India have not played one in close to seven years, her absence from the ODI squad in the recent home series against South Africa raised quite a few eyebrows.