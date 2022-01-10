Jasprit Bumrah Says Cape Town Brings Back Special Memories

Reflecting on his four-year journey in Test cricket, the 28-year-old pacer said that the Newlands Stadium brings back 'special memories' for him.



"Cape Town, January 2018 - is where it all began for me in Test cricket. Four years on, I've grown as a player and a person, and to return to this ground brings back special memories," Bumrah wrote on Twitter.



Meanwhile, aiming to win their maiden Test series in South Africa, India began their preparations for the third and final Test against South Africa in Cape Town on Sunday.



"We are here at the picturesque Cape Town. #TeamIndia begin preparations for the 3rd Test #SAvIND," BCCI tweeted with a photo of the Indian team.



Out of action due to an upper-back spasm, India Test captain Virat Kohli could return to the squad. After the defeat in the Johannesburg Test, head coach Rahul Dravid said that he is hopeful of seeing Kohli return for the third Test.



"Virat Kohli should be fine from all accounts, he should be fine. He has had the opportunity to run around a little bit, he has had the opportunity to test it a little bit," Dravid had said during a virtual press conference.