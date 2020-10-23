Cricket Legend Kapil Dev Suffers Heart Attack, Now Out of Danger

Former Indian captain Kapil Dev suffered a heart attack in the early hours of Friday morning, Fortis hospital, where he is being treated, has confirmed.

A close associate of the former cricketer also confirmed to The Quint that he is out of danger.

The hospital, in its statement, also said the 61-year-old is expected to get discharged in a couple of days.

“Cricketer Kapil Dev came to Fortis Escorts Heart Institute (Okhla Road) emergency department at 1:00 am on 23 October with a complaint of chest pain. He was evaluated and an emergency coronary angioplasty was performed in the middle of night,” Fortis Escorts said in their statement.

India’s cricket fraternity has been posting messages for the legend on Twitter wishing him a speedy recovery.