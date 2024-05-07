2024 T20 World Cup: Want To See Rohit Sharma With a WC Trophy – Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj was in the team when Rohit made his India debut against Ireland in 2007, it was at the fall of Yuvraj's wicket that he first appeared in international cricket. The 42-year-old recollected his first impression of Rohit, who joined the Indian squad at the early age of 17 and lavished the captain of India with compliments, highlighting his leadership, camaraderie, and humility both on and off the field.