T20 WC: Axar Patel Shows He Can Be India’s One-Stop Solution To Many Problems

In the afternoon of 30 April, the Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the roster for the upcoming 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, slated to span the United States of America and the West Indies beginning 1 June.
Amidst the ensemble of fifteen players, one name stood out – Axar Patel. Despite not being an obvious pick, the versatile spin-bowling all-rounder’s inclusion was met with favour from both pundits and fans alike.
While Axar may not have initially been earmarked as a frontrunner for a berth in this prestigious tournament, his consistent performances at the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) have forced the critics to think otherwise. Let’s step into the shoes of the selectors and dissect the factors that likely contributed to the 30-year-old securing a spot in the team:
2024 IPL Performance
While the Indian Premier League (IPL) doesn't solely determine a player's World Cup inclusion, it does wield a certain influence. In this regard, Axar Patel's performance in the ongoing tournament has been notable. A vital cog of Delhi’s wheel, with 10 wickets so far this season, the spinner boasts an economy rate of 7.37 and an average of 31.70.
Axar has contributed significantly with the bat as well, amassing 221 runs across 11 innings. His standout performance came against Gujarat Titans, where he notched an impressive 66 runs off 43 balls while batting at number 3 with a striking rate exceeding 153. Against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, where he also had to lead the team in Rishabh Pant's absence, Axar stood resolute whilst all of his batting partners fell cheaply, scoring a 39-ball 57.
Rich T20I Experience
In addition to his IPL credentials, Axar Patel brings a wealth of international experience and a proven skill set to the table in the T20 format. With 52 appearances for the national team, he has a total of 49 wickets under his belt from as many as 50 innings, maintaining an average of 24.2 and an economy rate of 7.27.
Of these 52 matches, Axar has contributed with the bat in 31 innings, amassing a total of 361 runs at a striking rate of 144.4, including a notable half-century. Notably, he remained unbeaten in 12 of these innings – which speaks about his ability to take the game deep.
Prior World Cup Experience
Despite not being widely anticipated for inclusion in this year's squad, Axar Patel had previously been part of India's lineup in the last edition as well. He featured in the playing XI five times out of the six games India played during the 2022 T20 World Cup. Although his performance yielded only three wickets at an economy of 8.62 and an average of 38.33, these statistics may not dazzle on paper. However, Patel's capacity to thrive under pressure situations renders him a potential threat to opposition teams.
King of Slow Pitches
In spin-friendly conditions, which the pitches in the West Indies are expected to be, Axar Patel emerges as a pivotal asset for the team, displaying a left-arm spin prowess marked by precision and control. Whether on the international stage or in franchise cricket, Axar excels in maintaining economical figures.
In the two international games he has played this year, Axar conceded just 40 runs from 8 overs, boasting an economy rate of 5 and claiming a total of 4 wickets. He has played three T20Is in the West Indies, where he has conceded merely 46 runs at an economy rate of 7.67.
Furthermore, his versatility enables him to deliver in different phases of the innings, with equal effectiveness in both the powerplay and middle overs.
Offers Batting Depth
India's Achilles' heel on big stages has often been their lack of top-order batters who can bowl, and bowlers who can effectively contribute with the bat to rescue the team on off days. However, with Axar Patel in the mix, the team gains much-needed balance.
On a good day, Axar can seamlessly fulfil his role as a lower-order batter, bolstering the team's batting depth. Conversely, on a challenging day, he can be elevated up the order to match specific match-ups.
Given the spontaneous nature of the T20 format, Axar's adaptability to varying conditions and ability to perform diverse roles make him a versatile asset for the team.
