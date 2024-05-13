T20 WC: Axar Patel Shows He Can Be India’s One-Stop Solution To Many Problems

In the afternoon of 30 April, the Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the roster for the upcoming 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, slated to span the United States of America and the West Indies beginning 1 June.

Amidst the ensemble of fifteen players, one name stood out – Axar Patel. Despite not being an obvious pick, the versatile spin-bowling all-rounder’s inclusion was met with favour from both pundits and fans alike.

While Axar may not have initially been earmarked as a frontrunner for a berth in this prestigious tournament, his consistent performances at the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) have forced the critics to think otherwise. Let’s step into the shoes of the selectors and dissect the factors that likely contributed to the 30-year-old securing a spot in the team: