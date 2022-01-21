2022 ICC T20 World Cup: India vs Pakistan Match at MCG on 23 October

Sri Lanka and Namibia will be joined by two further qualifiers in Group A, with West Indies and Scotland drawn together alongside two additional teams from the Global Qualifier in Group B.

The First Round will consist of daily double-headers, held on alternate days at Hobart's Bellerive Oval and Geelong's Kardinia Park, with all Group A matches at the latter venue and all Group B matches held in the Tasmanian city. All fixtures will be held between October 16 and 21.

The winner of Group A and runner-up of Group B will join Group 1 in the Super 12 stage, with Group B's winners and the second-placed team in Group A heading into Group 2.

The SCG will host the first semifinal on November 9, with the second semifinal to be held the following day at the Adelaide Oval. The final is scheduled for to be played at the MCG in front of a capacity 100,024 crowd.

The event will be held at seven venues. Kardinia Park in Geelong will host six matches, exclusively in the opening week's First Round, while Bellerive Oval in Hobart will host nine games in total, six in the first round and three further matches during the opening three days of the Super 12 stage.

The remainder of the Super 12 matches will be held at the following stadiums: The Gabba (Brisbane), Perth Stadium, Adelaide Oval, Sydney Cricket Ground and Melbourne Cricket Ground.