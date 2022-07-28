‘Decide Kohli’s Importance Ahead of 2022 Icc Men’s T20 World Cup:’ Saba Karim

Phasing out Virat Kohli will be a blunder: Saba Karim

Moreover, Karim has claimed that phasing out Kohli from the Indian team will be a ‘blunder.’ Justifying his views, he explained “Virat is such an important figure in the Indian line-up. The way I look at it, the way Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid have backed him, that makes sense because they know that Virat Kohli fully back in good form, will be extremely beneficial for the team's success in the world cup T20."

"So, I think for the time being, as I said earlier, have a chat with Virat Kohli, find some kind of a common part and then try and take it forward and make him feel as much as possible that he's such an essential player for India's success and take a call after the world cup T20 have another conversation with him and then decide how to take it forward," he further added.