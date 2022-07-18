Rohit Sharma Pleased With England Series Win but Wants Team to Improve Further

Team India captain Rohit Sharma on Sunday acknowledged that there are "some solid guys" waiting in the wings but said his team will need to improve further moving ahead.

Chasing 260 to win the series-deciding third ODI and claim the rubber, India reached their target with five wickets in hand and 47 balls to spare, thanks to Rishabh Pant's maiden century in the format and Hardik Pandya's all-round heroics.