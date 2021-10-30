2021 T20 World Cup: Can India Break the New Zealand Jinx on Sunday?

When the Virat Kohli-led Indian men's cricket team take the field against New Zealand in the ongoing 2021 T20 World Cup on Sunday, they will aim to turn the tables on their poor record against them in ICC events.



Time and again, New Zealand have proved that they are one of the toughest opponents for India in the ICC tournaments with the latest being the World Test Championship (WTC) final in June.

India have outclassed almost every opposition at the ICC events in the last decade or so, but they have failed to solve the mystery of Black Caps.