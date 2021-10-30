2021 T20 World Cup: Can India Break the New Zealand Jinx on Sunday?
India's last win in an ICC tournament against New Zealand came in 2003.
When the Virat Kohli-led Indian men's cricket team take the field against New Zealand in the ongoing 2021 T20 World Cup on Sunday, they will aim to turn the tables on their poor record against them in ICC events.
Time and again, New Zealand have proved that they are one of the toughest opponents for India in the ICC tournaments with the latest being the World Test Championship (WTC) final in June.
India have outclassed almost every opposition at the ICC events in the last decade or so, but they have failed to solve the mystery of Black Caps.
The Kiwis have a consistent record in the ICC events and one can't rule them out for a place in the final four.
India's seven-wicket win in the 2003 World Cup under Sourav Ganguly was the last time they beat the Kiwis in an ICC tournament.
For Kohli and co the task will be difficult and the pressures of the points table after the opening day defeat against Pakistan won't help either.
Neither India or New Zealand have registered any points in the World Cup yet, as both lost against Pakistan.
Last five meetings:
2021 WTC Final: New Zealand beat India by 8 wickets in Southampton
2019 WC semi-final: New Zealand beat India by 18 runs in Manchester
2016 T20 WC: New Zealand beat India by 47 runs in Nagpur
2007 T20 WC: New Zealand beat India by 10 runs in Johannesburg
2003 WC: India beat New Zealand by 7 wickets in Centurion
Head to Head
New Zealand, led by Kane Williamson, also holds the edge over India in all T20Is.
In 16 meetings, it has managed an 8-6 (win-loss) record against India - a success rate of 56.25 being the best for any nation against the Men in Blue in the format.
(With IANS Inputs)
