India vs Aus T20 WC Final: Head-to-Head and Approaching Milestones

First-time women’s T20 World Cup finalists India take on four-time former champions Australia in the summit clash on Sunday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

While India are the unbeaten team in the tournament having even defeated Australia in the opening fixture two weeks back, Meg Lanning’s side have history and the recent tri-series final victory over India working for them as the two teams get set for the 12am IST toss.

The match will be the first time the MCG is hosting the final of a Women’s T20 World Cup and there’s a lot riding on the players of the two teams.