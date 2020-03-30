COVID-19: New Delhi’s JLN Stadium to be Used for Quarantine

New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium will be used as a quarantine facility to house patients infected by the coronavirus pandemic. The District Magistrate in its order to the Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Monday morning had requested the complex for quarantine purposes as the country grapples with the pandemic that has infected more than 1000 people in India.

This isn't the first SAI facility that will be used as a quarantine facility with the boxing training centre in Rohtak, Haryana and the SAI Training Facility at the National Institute of Sport (NIS) in Patiala, Punjab both being used now as quarantine facilities.