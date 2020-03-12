COVID-19 Threat: Indian Sports Events to Go Ahead Without Fans
The money-spinning IPL mulled a closed-door edition in a desperate bid to avoid cancellation as Indian sports went into quarantine after a government directive to keep the fans out to prevent the deadly COVID-19 pandemic from spreading.
The directive is set to ensure that the remaining two ODIs between India and South Africa in Lucknow and Kolkata, the Indian Super League football tournament final in Goa, and the last day of the Ranji Trophy summit clash in Rajkot are played in front of empty stadiums.
On the IPL, the BCCI maintained a stoic silence but the Sports Ministry dropped enough hints that it could be held in empty stadiums too due to the deadly outbreak even as foreign players were ruled out till 15 April following government-imposed travel restrictions. The event is due to start on 29 March in Mumbai.
In another major development, the Al India Football Federation said that the remaining 28 matches of the I-League, including the marquee Kolkata derby between champions Mohun Bagan and East Bengal, are likely to be played in empty stadiums.
This came a day after organisers of badminton's India Open, starting March 24, decided they won't allow spectators this year.
Besides, the Paralympic Committee of India decided to put on hold all national and state championships till 15 April, keeping in mind government directions.
Sports Secretary Radhey Shyam Julaniya told PTI that sporting events in the country can continue but without the presence of crowds.
"The sporting events can go on but the advisory needs to be followed," he added.
The government on Wednesday suspended all visas, barring a few categories like diplomatic and employment, in an attempt to prevent the spread of coronavirus as cases across India rose to more than 70.
The outbreak, declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday, has led to more than 4,000 deaths and left over 100,000 infected globally.
In India, Karnataka and Delhi have declared COVID-19 epidemic -- the two states are home to IPL teams Royal Challengers Bangalore (led by Virat Kohli) and Delhi Capitals.
In another development, the Indian boxing team, returning from the Asian Olympic Qualifiers in Jordan, will be asked to stay "home-quarantined" even though all the members have got the necessary health clearances.
A total of 13 boxers and almost an equal number of coaching staff arrive back on Thursday after clinching an unprecedented nine Olympic slots in the qualifiers which concluded on Wednesday in Amman.
The coronavirus outbreak has also led to speculation over the fate of the Tokyo Olympics this year.
The International Olympic Committee (IOC), however, has insisted that the Games will be held as scheduled in July-August.
