COVID-19 Threat: Indian Sports Events to Go Ahead Without Fans

In another major development, the Al India Football Federation said that the remaining 28 matches of the I-League, including the marquee Kolkata derby between champions Mohun Bagan and East Bengal, are likely to be played in empty stadiums.

This came a day after organisers of badminton's India Open, starting March 24, decided they won't allow spectators this year.

Besides, the Paralympic Committee of India decided to put on hold all national and state championships till 15 April, keeping in mind government directions.