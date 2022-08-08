Commonwealth Games 2022 Medal Tally: List of Winners on Day 10 at Birmingham CWG
CWG 2022 Medal Tally Day 10: Read to know the rank of the Indian contingent at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.
The Commonwealth Games 2022 officially started on 29 July 2022 and are set to end on 8 August 2022, according to the schedule. The Birmingham CWG 2022 12-day sports championship commenced with a grand opening ceremony at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, the United Kingdom. Viewers all across the globe wait for the Commonwealth Games 2022 Medal Tally to release so they can check the position of the top teams. The Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 Medal Tally on Day 10, Sunday, 7 August 2022 is here.
Viewers in India are excited to watch the rank of the Indian contingent in the Commonwealth Games 2022 Medal Tally on Day 10, which took place on Sunday. On Day 9, Saturday, 6 August 2022, India was at Rank 5 in the Birmingham CWG 2022 Medal Tally. The Indian contingent remained among the top 5 countries in the CWG Medal Tally on Day 10.
It is important to note that Sanket Sargar was the first Indian athlete who opened the Commonwealth Games 2022 Medal tally table for India by winning the Silver medal. Mirabai Chanu secured the first gold medal for the country at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022.
Here are all the latest updates on the CWG 2022 Medal Tally and the list of Indian winners on Day 10, which took place on 7 August 2022. We will also provide all the details on the complete list of winners and the position of India in the medal tally table.
Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 Medal Tally: Day 10 Indian Winners List
Let's take a look at the complete list of Indian winners at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 till Day 10:
Mirabai Chanu: Gold; Women's Weightlifting (49kg)
Jeremy Lalrinnunga: Gold; Men's Weightlifting (67kg)
Achinta Sheuli: Gold; Men's Weightlifting (73kg)
Harmeet Desai, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Sanil Shetty, and Sharath Achanta: Gold; Men's Table Tennis Championship
Choubey, Pinki, Nayanmoni Saikia, and Rupa Rani Tirkey: Gold; Women's Fours – Lawn Bowls
Sudhir: Gold, Men's Heavyweight Para Powerlifting
Sanket Sargar: Silver; Men's Weightlifting (55kg)
Vikas Thakur: Silver; Men's Weightlifting (96kg)
Bindyarani Sorokhaibam: Silver; Women's Weightlifting (55kg)
Sushila Likmabam: Silver; Women's Judo Championship (48kg)
Tulika Maan: Silver, Women's Judo (78kg)
Murali Sreeshankar: Silver, Men's Long Jump
Gururaja Poojary: Bronze; Men's Weightlifting (61kg)
Vijay Kumar Yadav: Bronze; Men's Judo
Harjinder Kaur: Bronze; Women's Weightlifting (71kg)
Lovepreet Singh: Bronze; Men's Weightlifting (109kg)
Saurav Ghosal: Bronze, Men's Singles Squash
Gurdeep Singh: Bronze, Weightlifting (109kg)
Tejaswin Shankar: Bronze, Men's High Jump Athletics
Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, and Deepak Punia: Gold; Wrestling
Anshu Malik: Silver; Wrestling (Women's 57 kg)
Divya Kakran: Bronze; Wrestling (Women's 68 kg)
Mohit Grewal: Bronze; Wrestling (Men's 125 kg)
Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel: Gold; Women's Singles Classes 3-5 (Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis)
Rohit Tokas: Bronze; Men’s Over 63.5 kg-67 kg Welterweight (Boxing)
Sonalben Manubhai Patel: Bronze; Women's Singles Classes 3-5 (Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis)
Deepak Nehra: Bronze; Men's Freestyle 97 kg (Wrestling)
Hussam Uddin Mohammed: Bronze; Men’s Over 54 kg- 57 kg Featherweight (Boxing)
Pooja Sihag: Bronze; Women's Freestyle 76 kg (Wrestling)
Naveen: Gold; Men's Freestyle 74 kg (Wrestling)
Vinesh Phogat: Gold; Women's Freestyle 53 kg (Wrestling)
Ravi Kumar: Gold; Men's Freestyle 57 kg (Wrestling)
Pooja Gehlot: Bronze; Women's Freestyle 50 kg (Wrestling)
Jaismine: Bronze; Women’s Over 57 kg-60 kg (Boxing)
Team India: Silver; Men's Fours (Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls)
Avinash Mukund: Silver; Men's 3,000 m Steeplechase (Athletics and Para Athletics)
Priyanka Goswami: Silver; Women's 10,000 m Race Walk (Athletics and Para Athletics)
Nikhat Zareen: Gold; Boxing
Sreeja Akula and Sharath Kamal: Gold; Mixed Doubles in Table Tennis
Nitu Ganghas: Gold; Boxing
Amit Panghal: Gold; Boxing
Eldhose Paul: Gold; Men's triple long jump
Abdullah Aboobacker: Silver; Men's triple long jump
Indian Women's Hockey Team: Bronze
Kidambi Srikanth: Bronze; Badminton
Jolly Treesa/Pullela Gayatri Gopichand: Bronze; Badminton
Sagar Ahlawat: Silver; Boxing
Drinkhall Paul/Pitchford Liam: Silver; Table Tennis
Choong Javen/Lyne Karen: Gold; Table Tennis
Team India: Silver; Cricket
Pallikal Karthik Dipika/Ghosal Sourav: Bronze; Squash
Commonwealth Games 2022 Medal Tally Table Day 10: Latest Updates
Australia has retained the Rank 1 position in the Commonwealth Games 2022 Medal Tally on Day 10. England and Canada are the next top teams in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 Medal Tally.
India has also retained its Rank 5 position in the CWG Medal Tally Birmingham on Day 10, Sunday. Overall, our country has won 55 CWG medals, which include 18 gold, 15 silver, and 22 bronze.
The latest Commonwealth Games 2022 Medal Tally table is here for the viewers to take a look at the ranks of the teams on Day 10, which happened on Sunday, 7 August 2022:
