Commonwealth Games 2022 Medal Tally: List of Indian Winners at CWG Birmingham

The 22nd edition of the Commonwealth Games or CWG 2022 had a spectacular opening ceremony on 28 July 2022, at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, the UK. The multi-sport championship is a 12-day sports extravaganza, which will end on 8 August. Talking about the CWG Medal Tally 2022, Australia is still at the top followed by England and Canada. The Indian contingent is participating 18th time in the Commonwealth games and has attained a position 5 in the medal tally table.