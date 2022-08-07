ADVERTISEMENT

Commonwealth Games 2022 Medal Tally: List of Indian Winners at CWG Birmingham

CWG 2022 Day 9 Medal Tally: India has won 40 medals at Commonwealth Games Birmingham so far and is at rank 5.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Sports
2 min read
Commonwealth Games 2022 Medal Tally: List of Indian Winners at CWG Birmingham
i

The 22nd edition of the Commonwealth Games or CWG 2022 had a spectacular opening ceremony on 28 July 2022, at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, the UK. The multi-sport championship is a 12-day sports extravaganza, which will end on 8 August. Talking about the CWG Medal Tally 2022, Australia is still at the top followed by England and Canada. The Indian contingent is participating 18th time in the Commonwealth games and has attained a position 5 in the medal tally table.

Famous Indian weightlifting champion, Mirabai Chanu, won the first gold medal for India in the Women's Weightlifting Championship (49kg). Sanket Sargar was the first Indian athlete to win a silver medal in men's weightlifting (55kg) at CWG 2022 Birmingham. Sudhir won the first gold medal for India in para sports.
ADVERTISEMENT

Commonwealth Games Medal Tally India: List of Winners and Live Updates of Day 09

The Indian contingent is trying their best to stay the course and have won 40 medals so far including 13 gold, 11 silver, and 16 bronze. Following is the list of Indian winners on 6 August 2022, Day 9 at CWG Birmingham 2022:

Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel: Gold; Women's Singles Classes 3-5 ((Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis).

Rohit Tokas: Bronze; Men’s Over 63.5kg-67kg Welterweight (Boxing).

Sonalben Manubhai Patel: Bronze; Women's Singles Classes 3-5 (Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis).

Deepak Nehra: Bronze; Men's Freestyle 97 kg (Wrestling).

Hussam Uddin Mohammed: Bronze; Men’s Over 54kg- 57kg Featherweight (Boxing).

Pooja Sihag: Bronze; Women's Freestyle 76 kg (Wrestling).

Naveen: Gold; Men's Freestyle 74 kg (Wrestling).

Vinesh Phogat: Gold; Women's Freestyle 53 kg (Wrestling).

Ravi Kumar: Gold; Men's Freestyle 57 kg (Wrestling).

Pooja Gehlot: Bronze; Women's Freestyle 50 kg (Wrestling).

Jaismine: Bronze; Women’s Over 57kg-60kg (Boxing).

Team India: Silver; Men's Fours (Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls).

Avinash Mukund: Silver; Men's 3000m Steeplechase (Athletics and Para Athletics).

Priyanka Goswami: Silver; Women's 10,000m Race Walk (Athletics and Para Athletics).

At the previous edition of Commonwealth Games Medal Tally 2018, Gold Coast, India has a record of winning 66 medals including gold (26), silver (20), and bronze (20). At CWG Birmingham, the total number of Indian athletes participating in 16 different sports events is 200.

CWG Medal Tally India 2022: Check Complete List Here

On Day 9 of the Commonwealth Games Birmingham, Indian contingent seems to be in very good form, especially the wrestlers. The four gold medals won by athletes - Deepak Punia, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, and Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel gave a major push to India's medal tally at CWG 2022 and hence they attained position 5 from position 7. Check the complete list of India's Medal Tally below:

MedallistEventSportsType of Medal (Gold, Silver, Bronze)
Sanket SargarMen's 55kgWeightliftingSilver
Gururaja PoojaryMen's 61kgWeightliftingBronze
Mirabai ChanbuWomen's 49kgWeightliftingGold
Bindyarani DeviWomen's 55kgWeightliftingSilver
Jeremy LalrinnungaMen's 67kgWeightliftingGold
Achinta SheuliMen’s 73kgWeightliftingGold
Sushila Devi LikmabamWomen's 48kgJudoSilver
Vijay Kumar YadavMen's 60kgJudoBronze
Harjinder KaurWomen's 71kgWeightliftingBronze
Indian women's teamWomen's foursLawn bowlsGold
Vikas ThakurMen's 96kgWeightliftingSilver
Indian men's teamMen's teamTable TennisGold
Indian mixed teamMixed teamBadmintonSilver
Lovepreet SinghMen's 109kgWeightliftingBronze
Saurav GhosalMen's singlesSquashBronze
Tulika MaanWomen's +78kgJudoSilver
Gurdeep SinghMen's +109kgWeightliftingBronze
Tejaswin ShankarMen's high jumpAthleticsBronze
Murali SreeshankarMen's long jumpAthleticsSilver
SudhirMen's heavyweightPara PowerliftingGold
Anshu MalikWomen's 57kg freestyleWrestlingSilver
Bajrang PuniaMen's 65kg freestyleWrestlingGold
Sakshi MalikWomen's 62kg freestyleWrestlingGold
Deepak PuniaMen’s 86kg freestyleWrestlingGold
Divya KakranWomen’s 68kg freestyleWrestlingBronze
Mohit GrewalMen’s 125kg freestyleWrestlingBronze
Priyanka GoswamiWomen's 10000m race walkAthleticsSilver
Avinash Mukund SableMen's 3000m steeplechaseAthleticsSilver
Indian men's teamMen's foursLawn BowlsSilver
Jaismine LamboriaWomen's 60kg lightweightBoxingBronze
Pooja GehlotWomen's 50kg freestyleWrestlingBronze
Ravi Kumar DahiyaMen's 57kg freestyleWrestlingGold
Vinesh PhogatWomen's 53kg freestyleWrestlingGold
NaveenMen's 74kg freestyleWrestlingGold
Pooja SihagWomen’s 76kg freestyleWrestlingBronze
Hussam Uddin MohammedMen’s Over 54kg- 57kg Featherweight BoxingBronze
Deepak NehraMen's Freestyle 97 kgWrestlingBronze
Sonalben Manubhai PatelWomen's Singles Classes 3-5 Table Tennis and Para Table TennisBronze
Rohit TokasMen’s Over 63.5kg-67kg Welterweight BoxingBronze
Bhavina Hasmukhbhai PatelWomen's Singles Classes 3-5 Table Tennis and Para Table TennisGold
SportGold medalSilver medalBronze medalTotal
Weightlifting33410
Judo0213
Lawn bowls1102
Table Tennis1001
Badminton0101
Squash0011
Para Powerlifting1001
Athletics0314
Wrestling61512
Boxing0033
Para Table Tennis1012
TOTAL12111440
ADVERTISEMENT

CWG 2022 Day 09: Overall Medal Tally at Commonwealth Games Birmingham

On 6 August 2022, Day 9 of the multi-sport championship, Australia stayed put at rank 1, with a total number of 155 medals in its account. Let us check the overall medal tally of leading nations, along with their ranks, at CWG 2022 Birmingham.

RankCountryGold SilverBronzeTotal
1Australia594650155
2England505246148
3Canada22293384
4New Zealand17121544
5India13111640
6Nigeria981330
7Scotland892441
8South Africa781126
9Malaysia65415
10Jamaica64212
11Wales551323
12Kenya45716
13Uganda3025
14Northern Ireland25411
15Cyprus23611
16Trinidad & Tobago2114
17Pakistan1337
18Singapore1315
19Samoa1304
20Cameroon1113
21Bermuda1001
21British Virgin Is.1001
21Grenada1001
21The Bahamas1001
25Fiji0224
25Mauritius0224
27Sri Lanka0134
28Tanzania0123
29Guernsey0112
30Barbados0101
30Dominica0101
30Papua New Guinea0101
30St Lucia0101
30The Gambia0101
35Namibia0044
36Ghana0022
37Botswana0011
37Malta0011
37Mozambique0011
37Nauru0011
37Niue0011
37Zambia0011

CWG 2022: Check India's Medal Tally and winner list on Day 9 at Commonwealth Games Birmingham.

(Photo: The Quint)

Check this space regularly to get the latest updates on the medal tally of Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 at Birmingham, the UK.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×