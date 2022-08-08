CWG 2022 Live, Day 11: Men's Hockey Team, Badminton & TT Stars To Fight For Gold
CWG 2022: Latest updates of Indian athletes from Day 11 of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
India will have the chance of winning five gold medals in Day 11 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games.
Badminton stars PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen and the Chirag Shetty-Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy pair will compete in gold medal matches.
The Indian men's hockey team will take on Australia in the final contest.
Sharath Kamal Achanta and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran will look to add to India's table tennis medal tally.
The Indian contingent has enjoyed a good ten days in Birmingham. Despite shooting not being a part of the competition anymore, India have managed to win 55 medals at the Commonwealth Games 2022, and while it will not be possible to equal last season's tally of 66, India could still win six medals on the last day to finish with 61 medals.
Here's India's schedule on Day 11 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games
Badminton (Gold Medal Matches)
1:20pm: Women’s Singles Finals – PV Sindhu
2:10pm: Men’s Singles Finals – Lakshya Sen
3pm: Men’s Doubles Finals - Chirag/Satwik
Table Tennis
3:35pm: Men's Bronze Medal Match - G Sathiyan
4:25pm: Men's Gold Medal Match - Achanta Sharath Kamal
Hockey (Gold Medal Match)
5pm – India vs Australia
