‘I Feel It’s Wrong’: Anjum Moudgil on Shooting’s Exclusion From CWG 2022

How unexpected was it to hear that shooting won’t be a part of the Commonwealth Games 2022? Was it almost unbelievable for you to think that a host country could just drop as competitive a sport as shooting?

Yes, it was very unexpected getting to know that shooting was not part of the Commonwealth Games, especially in Birmingham, because shooting as a sport is very famous in England and Britishers are quite good with it. So, it was a shock.

It really felt bad that we won’t be able to compete as a nation in the Commonwealth Games and the craze that people in India have for the Games. Also, as athletes, we love shooting in Commonwealth Games, Asian Games...any game is good.

I really wanted to just push myself for the Commonwealth Games but we knew it beforehand, so we took it as it is and are now just focusing on what’s next.