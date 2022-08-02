CWG 2022: Indian Men’s TT Team Defend Gold, Beats Singapore 3-1 in Final

Defending champions India beat Singapore 3-1 in the final to a win gold medal in the men's table table tennis event at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Tuesday.

For the Indians, G Sathiyan and Harmeet Desai played a key role in the victory as both the paddlers won their singles tie and doubles rubber against their opponents.

After a top-place finish in the table tennis men's team event, India's gold-medal medal tally has now increased to five and the country is currently sixth in the standings.