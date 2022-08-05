ADVERTISEMENT

Commonwealth Games 2022: India's Medal Tally & List of Winners at CWG Birmingham

CWG 2022: India has won 20 medals at Commonwealth Games Birmingham so far. Check India’s CWG 2022 medal tally.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Sports
2 min read
The Commonwealth Games or CWG 2022 started with a marvellous opening ceremony on 29 July 2022, at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, the UK. The multi-sport championship is a 12-day sports extravaganza, which will conclude on 8 August. Talking about the medal tally, Australia has retained the number one spot followed by England and Canada. The Indian contingent has dropped to rank 7 from rank 6 in the CWG Medal Tally Table.

Till date, Indian athletes have won 20 medals including 6 gold, 7 silver, and 7 bronze at the Commonwealth Games 2022. Famous Indian weightlifting champion, Mirabai Chanu, won the first gold medal for India in the Women's Weightlifting Championship (49kg). Sanket Sargar was the first Indian athlete at CWG 2022 Birmingham to win a medal. He bagged a silver medal in men's weightlifting (55kg).

On Day 7 of the CWG 2022 (4 August), Sudhir won the first gold medal for India in para sports at the CWG 2022. Also, Murali Sreeshankar added one more silver to India's Medal Tally List by winning the medal in men's long jump, athletics.

List of Indian Winners at CWG 2022: Medal Tally at Commonwealth Games Birmingham

Check the list of Indian winners at the Commonwealth Games 2022 and the medal tally at CWG Birmingham.

Mirabai Chanu: Gold; Women's Weightlifting (49kg)

Jeremy Lalrinnunga: Gold; Men's Weightlifting (67kg)

Achinta Sheuli: Gold; Men's Weightlifting (73kg)

Harmeet Desai, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Sanil Shetty, and Sharath Achanta: Gold; Men's Table Tennis Championship

Choubey, Pinki, Nayanmoni Saikia, and Rupa Rani Tirkey: Gold; Women's Fours – Lawn Bowls

Sudhir: Gold, Men's Heavyweight Para Powerlifting

Sanket Sargar: Silver; Men's Weightlifting (55kg)

Vikas Thakur: Silver; Men's Weightlifting (96kg)

Bindyarani Sorokhaibam: Silver; Women's Weightlifting (55kg)

Shushila Likmabam: Silver; Women's Judo Championship (48kg)

Badminton Mixed Team: Silver

Tulika Maan: Silver, Women's Judo (78kg)

Murali Sreeshankar: Silver, Men's Long Jump

Gururaja Poojary: Bronze; Men's Weightlifting (61kg)

Vijay Kumar Yadav: Bronze; Men's Judo

Harjinder Kaur: Bronze; Women's Weightlifting (71kg)

Lovepreet Singh: Bronze; Men's Weightlifting (109kg)

Saurav Ghosal: Bronze, Men's Singles Squash

Gurdeep Singh: Bronze, Weightlifting (109kg)

Tejaswin Shankar: Bronze, Men's High Jump Athletics

MedallistEventSportsType of Medal (Gold, Silver, Bronze)
Mirabai ChanuMen’s 67 kgWeightliftingGold
Jeremy LalrinnungaMen’s 37 kgWeightliftingGold
Anchita SheuliMen’s 55 kgWeightliftingGold
Sanket Mahadev SargarWomen’s 55 kgWeightliftingSilver
Bindyarani DeviMen’s 61 KgWeightliftingSilver
Gururaja PoojaryWomen's 48 kgWeightliftingBronze
 L. Sushila DeviMen's 60 kgJudoSilver
Vijay Kumar YadavWomen's 71 kgJudoBronze
Harjinder KaurWomen's Fours TeamWeightliftingBronze
India's Lawn Bowls women's TeamMen's 96 kgLawn BowlsGold
Vikas ThakurMen's TeamWeightliftingSilver
Men's Table Tennis TeamMixed TeamTable TennisGold
Badminton Mixed TeamMen's 109 kg CategoryBadmintonSilver
Lovepreet SinghMen's SinglesWeightliftingBronze
Saurav GhosalWomen's 78 kgSquashBronze
Tulika MannMen's +109 kg JudoSilver
Gurdeep SinghMen's High JumpWeightliftingBronze
Tejaswin ShankarMen's high jumpAthleticsBronze
Murali SreeshankarMen's long jumpAthleticsSilver
SudhirMen's heavyweightPara PowerliftingGold
SportGold medalSilver medalBronze medalTotal
Weightlifting33410
Judo0213
Lawn bowls1001
Table Tennis1001
Badminton0101
Squash0011
Athletics0112
Para Powerlifting1001
TOTAL67720
CWG 2022: Overall Medal Tally at Commonwealth Games Birmingham on Day 7

On 4 August 2022, Day 7 of the multi-sport championship, Australia stayed put at rank 1, with a total number of 132 medals in its account. Let us check the overall medal tally of leading nations, along with their ranks, at CWG 2022 Birmingham.

RankCountryGold SilverBronzeTotal
1Australia514239132
2England424432118
3Canada17202259
4New Zealand16101137
5Scotland781934
6South Africa77822
7India67720
8Wales441018
9Nigeria42511
10Malaysia4239
11Jamaica2215
12Cyprus2147
13Uganda2002
14Northern Ireland1438
15Kenya1359
16Singapore1315
17Samoa1304
18Trinidad & Tobago1113
19Cameroon1102
20Pakistan1012
21Bermuda1001
21The Bahamas1001
23Fiji0224
23Mauritius0224
25Sri Lanka0123
26Barbados0101
26Guernsey0101
26Papua New Guinea0101
26St Lucia0101
26Tanzania0101
26The Gambia0101
32Namibia0033
33Malta0011
33Nauru0011

Check this space regularly to get the latest updates on the medal tally of Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 at Birmingham, the UK.

