Commonwealth Games 2022: India's Medal Tally & List of Winners at CWG Birmingham

The Commonwealth Games or CWG 2022 started with a marvellous opening ceremony on 29 July 2022, at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, the UK. The multi-sport championship is a 12-day sports extravaganza, which will conclude on 8 August. Talking about the medal tally, Australia has retained the number one spot followed by England and Canada. The Indian contingent has dropped to rank 7 from rank 6 in the CWG Medal Tally Table.

Till date, Indian athletes have won 20 medals including 6 gold, 7 silver, and 7 bronze at the Commonwealth Games 2022. Famous Indian weightlifting champion, Mirabai Chanu, won the first gold medal for India in the Women's Weightlifting Championship (49kg). Sanket Sargar was the first Indian athlete at CWG 2022 Birmingham to win a medal. He bagged a silver medal in men's weightlifting (55kg).