Commonwealth Games 2022: India's Medal Tally & List of Winners at CWG Birmingham
CWG 2022: India has won 20 medals at Commonwealth Games Birmingham so far. Check India’s CWG 2022 medal tally.
The Commonwealth Games or CWG 2022 started with a marvellous opening ceremony on 29 July 2022, at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, the UK. The multi-sport championship is a 12-day sports extravaganza, which will conclude on 8 August. Talking about the medal tally, Australia has retained the number one spot followed by England and Canada. The Indian contingent has dropped to rank 7 from rank 6 in the CWG Medal Tally Table.
Till date, Indian athletes have won 20 medals including 6 gold, 7 silver, and 7 bronze at the Commonwealth Games 2022. Famous Indian weightlifting champion, Mirabai Chanu, won the first gold medal for India in the Women's Weightlifting Championship (49kg). Sanket Sargar was the first Indian athlete at CWG 2022 Birmingham to win a medal. He bagged a silver medal in men's weightlifting (55kg).
On Day 7 of the CWG 2022 (4 August), Sudhir won the first gold medal for India in para sports at the CWG 2022. Also, Murali Sreeshankar added one more silver to India's Medal Tally List by winning the medal in men's long jump, athletics.
List of Indian Winners at CWG 2022: Medal Tally at Commonwealth Games Birmingham
Check the list of Indian winners at the Commonwealth Games 2022 and the medal tally at CWG Birmingham.
Mirabai Chanu: Gold; Women's Weightlifting (49kg)
Jeremy Lalrinnunga: Gold; Men's Weightlifting (67kg)
Achinta Sheuli: Gold; Men's Weightlifting (73kg)
Harmeet Desai, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Sanil Shetty, and Sharath Achanta: Gold; Men's Table Tennis Championship
Choubey, Pinki, Nayanmoni Saikia, and Rupa Rani Tirkey: Gold; Women's Fours – Lawn Bowls
Sudhir: Gold, Men's Heavyweight Para Powerlifting
Sanket Sargar: Silver; Men's Weightlifting (55kg)
Vikas Thakur: Silver; Men's Weightlifting (96kg)
Bindyarani Sorokhaibam: Silver; Women's Weightlifting (55kg)
Shushila Likmabam: Silver; Women's Judo Championship (48kg)
Badminton Mixed Team: Silver
Tulika Maan: Silver, Women's Judo (78kg)
Murali Sreeshankar: Silver, Men's Long Jump
Gururaja Poojary: Bronze; Men's Weightlifting (61kg)
Vijay Kumar Yadav: Bronze; Men's Judo
Harjinder Kaur: Bronze; Women's Weightlifting (71kg)
Lovepreet Singh: Bronze; Men's Weightlifting (109kg)
Saurav Ghosal: Bronze, Men's Singles Squash
Gurdeep Singh: Bronze, Weightlifting (109kg)
Tejaswin Shankar: Bronze, Men's High Jump Athletics
|Medallist
|Event
|Sports
|Type of Medal (Gold, Silver, Bronze)
|Mirabai Chanu
|Men’s 67 kg
|Weightlifting
|Gold
|Jeremy Lalrinnunga
|Men’s 37 kg
|Weightlifting
|Gold
|Anchita Sheuli
|Men’s 55 kg
|Weightlifting
|Gold
|Sanket Mahadev Sargar
|Women’s 55 kg
|Weightlifting
|Silver
|Bindyarani Devi
|Men’s 61 Kg
|Weightlifting
|Silver
|Gururaja Poojary
|Women's 48 kg
|Weightlifting
|Bronze
|L. Sushila Devi
|Men's 60 kg
|Judo
|Silver
|Vijay Kumar Yadav
|Women's 71 kg
|Judo
|Bronze
|Harjinder Kaur
|Women's Fours Team
|Weightlifting
|Bronze
|India's Lawn Bowls women's Team
|Men's 96 kg
|Lawn Bowls
|Gold
|Vikas Thakur
|Men's Team
|Weightlifting
|Silver
|Men's Table Tennis Team
|Mixed Team
|Table Tennis
|Gold
|Badminton Mixed Team
|Men's 109 kg Category
|Badminton
|Silver
|Lovepreet Singh
|Men's Singles
|Weightlifting
|Bronze
|Saurav Ghosal
|Women's 78 kg
|Squash
|Bronze
|Tulika Mann
|Men's +109 kg
|Judo
|Silver
|Gurdeep Singh
|Men's High Jump
|Weightlifting
|Bronze
|Tejaswin Shankar
|Men's high jump
|Athletics
|Bronze
|Murali Sreeshankar
|Men's long jump
|Athletics
|Silver
|Sudhir
|Men's heavyweight
|Para Powerlifting
|Gold
|Sport
|Gold medal
|Silver medal
|Bronze medal
|Total
|Weightlifting
|3
|3
|4
|10
|Judo
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Lawn bowls
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Table Tennis
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Badminton
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Squash
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Athletics
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Para Powerlifting
|1
|0
|0
|1
|TOTAL
|6
|7
|7
|20
CWG 2022: Overall Medal Tally at Commonwealth Games Birmingham on Day 7
On 4 August 2022, Day 7 of the multi-sport championship, Australia stayed put at rank 1, with a total number of 132 medals in its account. Let us check the overall medal tally of leading nations, along with their ranks, at CWG 2022 Birmingham.
|Rank
|Country
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|Australia
|51
|42
|39
|132
|2
|England
|42
|44
|32
|118
|3
|Canada
|17
|20
|22
|59
|4
|New Zealand
|16
|10
|11
|37
|5
|Scotland
|7
|8
|19
|34
|6
|South Africa
|7
|7
|8
|22
|7
|India
|6
|7
|7
|20
|8
|Wales
|4
|4
|10
|18
|9
|Nigeria
|4
|2
|5
|11
|10
|Malaysia
|4
|2
|3
|9
|11
|Jamaica
|2
|2
|1
|5
|12
|Cyprus
|2
|1
|4
|7
|13
|Uganda
|2
|0
|0
|2
|14
|Northern Ireland
|1
|4
|3
|8
|15
|Kenya
|1
|3
|5
|9
|16
|Singapore
|1
|3
|1
|5
|17
|Samoa
|1
|3
|0
|4
|18
|Trinidad & Tobago
|1
|1
|1
|3
|19
|Cameroon
|1
|1
|0
|2
|20
|Pakistan
|1
|0
|1
|2
|21
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|21
|The Bahamas
|1
|0
|0
|1
|23
|Fiji
|0
|2
|2
|4
|23
|Mauritius
|0
|2
|2
|4
|25
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|2
|3
|26
|Barbados
|0
|1
|0
|1
|26
|Guernsey
|0
|1
|0
|1
|26
|Papua New Guinea
|0
|1
|0
|1
|26
|St Lucia
|0
|1
|0
|1
|26
|Tanzania
|0
|1
|0
|1
|26
|The Gambia
|0
|1
|0
|1
|32
|Namibia
|0
|0
|3
|3
|33
|Malta
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|Nauru
|0
|0
|1
|1
Check this space regularly to get the latest updates on the medal tally of Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 at Birmingham, the UK.
