CWG 2022 Day 1 Wrap: 14-Year-Old Anahat Wins; Shuttlers & Paddlers Also Advance

Victories for the badminton mixed team, table-tennis' women's and men's teams and also the Indian hockey team got Day 1 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games off to the perfect start for India, but the best was saved for the very end of the day when 14-year-old Anahat Singh won her opening women's singles squash match.

The one fumble was in cricket with Harmanpreet Kaur's team losing to Australia by 3 wickets in what was women's cricket's debut match in the Commonwealth Games.

Here is a wrap of India's results from Day 1.