CWG 2022: Avinash Sable Bags Silver in Men’s 3000m Steeplechase at Birmingham
The 27-year-old clocked a personal best time of 8:11.20s en route to finishing second in the final.
India's Avinash Sable clocked a personal best time of 8:11.20s to bag silver in the men's 3000m steeplechase final at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
With this performance, Sable bettered his own national record of 8:12.48s.
The 27-year-old has now become the fourth athelte to win a medal for India in track and field at Birmingham after Priyanka Goswami (women's 10,000m race walk), Tejaswin Shankar (men's high jump) and Murali Sreeshankar (men's long jump).
With Sable's medal, the Indian athletic team's medal tally has already gone past the number in 2018 Gold Coast where the country had won a gold, silver and bronze each in track and field.
Kenya's Abraham Kibiwot, who finished ahead of Sable with a 8:11.15s timing grabbed the gold while another Kenyan, Amos Serem (8:16.83s) finished in third place.
The silver in Birmingham is a huge consolation for Sable, who hails from Maharashtra as he had finished a dissapointing 11th in the World Athletics Championships held in Eugene, USA, last July.
