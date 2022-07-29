CWG 2022: IND vs AUS Women's Cricket Live Streaming, When & Where To Watch

The Indian Women's Cricket team is all set to lock horns with Australia in the first match of the Commonwealth Games 2022. The first match will be held today, Friday, 29 July 2022. After 24 years, cricket is making its entry into the Commonwealth Games 2022. It is the first time that women's cricket will be played at the multi-sport event.

The Indian women's team was led by Harman Preet as the team played Sri Lanka. The team clinched the T20I series versus the visitors. On the other hand, Australia won the tri-series T20 tournament featuring Ireland and Pakistan.

Let's know when, where, and how you can watch the live streaming of CWG 2022 IND W vs Aus W match.