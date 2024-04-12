Candidates Tournament 2024, Round 7: Gukesh’s Unbeaten Streak Comes to an End

The game between R Praggnanandhaa and Fabiano Caruana saw both players being calculative and meticulous in their approach, wherein the 18-year-old from India had opted for the French defence against King’s Pawn opening. With neither having an advantage after 40 moves, a draw was the only plausible conclusion.

In the women’s section, R Vaishali had a decent start against the defending Candidates champion Lei Tingjie, who opted for the Giuoco Piano. However, she could not keep up with the Chinese player’s middle game and endgame, suffering her third defeat in the tournament.

The highly experienced Koneru Humpy’s wait for a victory was further extended as, facing Ukraine’s Anna Muzychuk, who was at the bottom of the standings prior to this round, the three-time Asian Games medallist played out a draw.

Elsewhere, Ian Nepomniachtchi did extend his unbeaten streak as he drew against Hikaru Nakamura. Whilst Nepomniachtchi remains the favourite to win the open section, the outright favourite from the women’s section, Tan Zhongyi also remained unbeaten, drawing against Aleksandra Goryachkina. Kateryna Lagno and Nurgyul Salimova’s battle resulted in a draw as well.