Candidates Tournament 2024: How Can Gukesh Win? Does Koneru Humpy Have a Chance?

Scenario 1: Gukesh Wins Both Games

If he wins both matches, Gukesh will finish with 9.5 points. In that case, he just has to hope that Nepomniachtchi does not beat both Nakamura and Caruana in his last two games. Even if he does, Gukesh will be tied on top with the Russian.

Scenario 2: Gukesh Beats Firouzja & Draws Against Nakamura

In this scenario, Gukesh will finish with 9 points. Should such a situation arrive, Nepomniachtchi or Nakamura should not get more than 1.5 points in his last two games, which will then trigger a tie-breaker. Alternatively, Caruana should not win both of his remaining games.

Scenario 3: Gukesh Beats Nakamura & Draws Against Firouzja

Gukesh will finish with 9 points in this scenario, too, albeit the permutations will be different. Here, the teenager will have to first hope that Nepomniachtchi does not get more 1.5 points from his last two games, restricting the Russian to 9 points as well, and Caruana does not win his last two fixtures.

Scenario 5: Gukesh Beats Firouzja & Loses Against Nakamura

Here, Gukesh will finish with 8.5 points. Things will get complicated if such a situation arrives as Nakamura will then have to lose against Nepomniachtchi, who instead will have to lose against Caruana. Caruana, then, should not beat Praggnanandhaa.

Scenario 6: Gukesh Beats Nakamura & Loses Against Firouzja

Once again, Gukesh will finish with 8.5 points. Here, Nepomniachtchi should not get more than 1 point from his last two games, and Caruana should not get more than 1.5, which will then trigger a tie-break.

Scenario 7: Gukesh Draws One & Loses One Game

Game over, unfortunately.

Scenario 8: Gukesh Loses Both Games

Of course, game over.