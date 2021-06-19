A Legacy That Inspired a Nation: Kohli & Sania Honour Milkha Singh
The Indian sports fraternity paid their tribute to track legend Milkha Singh, who passed away on Friday night.
‘Against all odds’ would be one of the many ways to describe the career that Indian sports legend Milkha Singh scripted for himself, despite the trauma of the many setbacks he faced very early in his life.
While the near miss in Rome is his most spoken about race, it set the benchmark for generations of Indian athletes, embodying the spirit to never give up and always keep fighting.
And now, as the fraternity’s brightest star bid farewell to the world late on Friday night, 18 June, Indian sportspersons from across disciplines are paying tribute to the legend of Milkha Singh.
“Sad to hear the passing away of the legend Milkha Singhi ji. His legacy will live on for generations to come. My heartfelt condolences to his family and well-wishers. Om Shanti,” tweeted VVS Laxman.
India captain Virat Kohli also took to Twitter saying, “A legacy that inspired a whole nation to aim for excellence. To never give up and chase your dreams. Rest in Peace #MilkhaSingh ji . You will never be forgotten.
Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar posted tweeted, “ Your demise has left a deep void in every Indian’s heart today, but you shall keep inspiring several generations to come.”
The Jewels in Milkha Singh’s Crown
‘Had the honour of meeting you and you blessed me so many times .. the kindest and warmest RIP Milkha Singh sir .. the world will miss a legend like you .. #MilkhaSingh,’ tweeted Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza who is currently in England preparing for the Wimbledon.
“A hero, an inspiration, a legend. His legacy will live on for generations to come. Rest in Peace, Milkha Singh sir,” posted Jasprit Bumrah.
“Very sad, heartbreaking to hear flying sikh Sardar Milkha singh ji is no more... waheguru,” posted former India spinner Harbhajan Singh.
After Milkha Singh’s passing, his family released a statement late on Friday night.
"He fought hard but God has his ways and it was perhaps true love and companionship that both our mother Nirmal ji and now dad have passed away in a matter of five days," the family statement read.
"We are deeply indebted to the doctors at PGI for their valiant efforts and the love and prayers we received from across the world and from yourselves. We Thank You," said the family.
