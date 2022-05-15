ADVERTISEMENT
Women's World Boxing Championships: Nikhat Zareen Through to Quarter-Final
Nikhat showed great determination during her bout against her Mongolia's Lutsaik Han by an unanimous 5-0 decision.
Ace Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen continues to progress at the Women’s World Boxing Championships in the 52kg category.
On Sunday, Nikhat showed great determination during her bout against Mongolia's Lutsaik Han by an unanimous 5-0 decision.
The win takes her into the quarter-final.
(More follows)
