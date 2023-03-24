Women’s World Boxing Championships 2023: Nikhat & Lovlina Finals Live Streaming

Nikhat Zareen has maintained her dominance in the Women’s World Boxing Championship as she enters into the final stage. She defeated Colombia’s Ingrit Valencia on Thursday, 23 March 2023. Lovlina Borgohain has also qualified for the final round of the Women's World Boxing Championships 2023. People in India are excited to watch Nikhat Zareen and Lovlina Borgohain in action in the Women's World Boxing Championships final bouts that are set to take place very soon. One must know the latest details.

Both, Nikhat Zareen and Lovlina Borgohain will play on Sunday, 26 March 2023, in the Women’s World Boxing Championships 2023. It is important to note that Lovlina Bogohain defeated China’s Li Qian on Thursday, 23 March, to enter the World Championship final. While Lovlina easily played the first round, she faced difficulties in the second but finally won.