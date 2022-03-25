Watch: Nikhat Zareen on Facing Mary Kom, Career Challenges & the Year Ahead

Nikhat Zareen has become one of India's top boxers over the last few years, winning medals on the international stage, whenever an opportunity knocked on her door. There haven't been many opportunities though, as the 2011 Junior World Champion competes in the same Olympic category as the most celebrated boxer ever to fight for India – MC Mary Kom.

This year, however, Nikhat is set to finally showcase her skills and talent on the big stage, as she has qualified to represent India at the World Championships in May and the Asian Games in September. To declare her intent, the 25-year-old started the year by defeating 2020 Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Busenaz Cakiroglu this February to bag the gold medal at the Strandja Memorial Boxing Tournament in Sofia, Bulgaria.