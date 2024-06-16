Six Indian Boxers Heading to the 2024 Paris Olympics – Know Who They Are

The Indian boxing contingent for the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics will feature six pugilists across the male and female divisions, representing the nation at this prestigious quadrennial event.
After losing one of the four quotas initially secured through the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, with Parveen Hooda losing her place owing to a doping violation, India's boxers made commendable strides at the second Boxing World Qualifiers in Bangkok. The event concluded with the Indian team securing three additional spots for the Summer Games, bringing the total number to six athletes.
Here is a look at the pugilists who earned their quotas and how they achieved that:
Jaismine Lamboria – Women's 57kg
22-year-old pugilist Jaismine Lamboria's journey to the Paris Olympics seemed unlikely until fate intervened. The Commonwealth Games bronze medallist reclaimed the 57kg quota for India, which had to be forfeited following Parveen Hooda's 22-month suspension due to a whereabouts failure.
Initially, Parveen, who secured a bronze at the 2023 Asian Games, was assured a spot in the 57kg category for the Summer Games. Her suspension, however, led to a new opportunity for Jaismine.
Ranked number 2 in the 60kg category by the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) for the Olympic Qualifiers, she stepped up to fill the gap.
Granted permission to compete in the 57kg event in Bangkok, after participating in the 60kg category during the first World Qualifiers, Jaismine showcased her prowess – she triumphed over Ana Milisic of Switzerland and Mahsati Hamzayeva Aghamaliyeva of Azerbaijan with decisive 5-0 victories in the opening rounds, advancing to the quarterfinals and bringing her closer to her Olympic dream.
Nikhat Zareen – Women's 50kg
Following the conclusion of the Mary Kom era, Nikhat Zareen emerged as the new face of Indian boxing. However, her path was not without challenges.
In 2019, then 23-year-old Nikhat became embroiled in controversy when she clashed with the legendary Mary Kom over her request for a trial to determine India's representative at the Olympic boxing qualifiers in Jordan. Seeking a fair opportunity, Nikhat's call for a trial contrasted with Mary Kom's preference for a direct entry, citing her extensive experience and illustrious career.
Following the BFI's intervention, Nikhat was granted a chance, but unfortunately, she lost the bout decisively, with a score of 1-9 against Mary.
However, Nikhat's Olympic dream turned into reality in 2023, when the 27-year-old became among the first Indian athletes to secure a spot in the Paris Olympics. She qualified for the summer event during the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, where she won the bronze medal. Since qualifying, Zareen has also secured the silver medal at the Strandja Memorial earlier this year and followed it with a victory at the Elorda Cup in May, before winning a gold medal at the Grand Prix in Czechia.
Preeti Pawar – Women's 54kg
Before the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, which secured her qualification for the upcoming Summer Olympics, Preeti Pawar had only begun to make a name for herself.
The 19-year-old had previously competed in the IBA World Championships 2023 in New Delhi and the Asian Championships 2022 in Jordan, where she earned a bronze medal. Her earlier achievements included a gold and silver at the Khelo India Games in 2021 and 2020 respectively, as well as a silver at the Youth Asian Championships in 2021.
Despite being comparatively inexperienced, Preeti made a significant impact on the big stage. In the women's 54kg category at the Asian Games, she advanced to the semifinals after defeating Kazakhstan's Zhaina Shekerbekova, a three-time World Championship medallist and reigning Asian champion, with a hard-fought 4-1 victory in the quarterfinals, securing her qualification for the Olympics.
Lovlina Borgohain – Women's 75kg
Having already clinched a bronze at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, 26-year-old Lovlina Borgohain secured her second consecutive Olympic berth by advancing to the final of the 75kg category with a commanding 5-0 victory over Thailand's Baison Maneekon at the Asian Games.
However, there's a twist in Lovlina's Olympic journey. When she last represented India at the Olympics, she competed in the 69kg category, becoming only the third Indian boxer after Mary Kom and Vijender Singh to win an Olympic medal. With the 69kg category removed from the Paris 2024 programme, Lovlina had to transition to the 75kg class to continue her Olympic pursuit.
Her recent performances have shown a mixed bag of results. Lovlina secured gold medals at both the Asian and World Championships, along with a silver at the Hangzhou Asian Games. However, at the ongoing Grand Prix Usti Nad Labem in the Czech Republic, she suffered a surprising defeat to a member of the Refugee Boxing Team, Cindy Ngamba.
Despite this setback, Lovlina remains one of India’s strongest contenders for a medal at the upcoming Summer Games.
Nishant Dev – Men's 71kg
Nishant Dev secured his place as India’s first male boxer to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games after a commanding 5-0 victory over Moldova’s Vasile Cebotari in the 71kg category quarterfinal at the second World Boxing Qualifiers.
His path to Paris was strewn with challenges, as injuries and setbacks tested Nishant's determination. Despite narrowly missing out on qualification during the first World Boxing Qualifiers in Busto Arsizio, Italy earlier this year with a 1-4 loss to USA’s Omari Jones in the quarterfinals, he persevered.
Nishant first made waves by reaching the quarterfinals of the Elite World Boxing Championship in 2021, his debut on the international stage. His journey took a tough turn when an old shoulder injury resurfaced in early 2022. A rod which was implanted after a 2010 fall down stairs became infected, requiring surgery and extensive rehabilitation. Despite these setbacks, Nishant made a triumphant return to defend his title at the National Boxing Championships in Hisar in January 2023.
Now, with his place secured in Paris, Nishant has an ideal platform to showcase the resilience that defined his journey.
Amit Panghal – Men's 51kg
Following his removal from the national team due to the Boxing Federation of India's (BFI) evaluation system favoring world championship bronze medallist Deepak Bhoria, Amit Panghal – India's silver medallist at the world championships – faced limited opportunities to prove himself.
After his debut at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Panghal's major competition was the 2022 Commonwealth Games, where he secured the gold medal.
Earlier this year, he also triumphed at the Strandja Memorial tournament, yet qualifying for Paris seemed distant. However, Panghal secured his spot for this year’s Olympics with a decisive quarterfinal victory at the 2nd World Qualification Tournament, defeating China's Chuang Liu in a hard-fought 5-0 battle.
