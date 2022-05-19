Where to Watch: Nikhat Zareen’s World Boxing Championships Final
Nikhat will be competing against Thailand's Jitpong Jutamas in World Boxing Championships final.
Young Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen will be competing in the finals of the IBA Women's World Boxing Championships 2022, on 19 May.
She will be competing against Thailand's Jitpong Jutamas, aiming for her first World Championships title.
The match will begin at 8.45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) on Thursday evening. Fans can watch the match live on the official YouTube channel of the IBA Women's World Boxing Championships 2022.
Earlier in the tournament, Nikhat had assured India of its first medal by clinching a dominating 5-0 win against England's Charley-Sian Taylor Davison and stormed into the semi-finals.
She then defeated Brazil's Caroline de Almeida 5-0 in the semi-finals match, Nikhat reached her first World Championships final and is assured of a silver medal in the tournament.
However, she will be now hoping to turn the silver into a gold medal, in this edition itself.
Indian boxers Mary Kom, Sarita Devi, Jenny RL and Lekha KC, have won gold for India in the previous editions of the tournament.
