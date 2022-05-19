Where to Watch: Nikhat Zareen’s World Boxing Championships Final

Young Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen will be competing in the finals of the IBA Women's World Boxing Championships 2022, on 19 May.

She will be competing against Thailand's Jitpong Jutamas, aiming for her first World Championships title.

The match will begin at 8.45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) on Thursday evening. Fans can watch the match live on the official YouTube channel of the IBA Women's World Boxing Championships 2022.