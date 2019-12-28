Mary Kom Refuses to Shake Hands With Nikhat After Selection Bout
MC Mary Kom clinched a resounding 9-1 victory over Nikhat Zareen in the selection trials of the upcoming Olympic qualifiers, but it was marred with controversy as the legendary figure walked off without shaking hands with her opponent at the end of the bout at Indira Gandhi Stadium, in New Delhi.
“I was a bit angry. There is no doubt. But it’s all done now. I have moved on. All I say is that talk once you perform not before that. Everyone can see what you do in the ring,” the six-time world champion told reporters at the end of the fight.
“Don’t interview unnecessary questions. I don’t like (these things). How many times am I going to prove (my worth)? This is not the first time I have beaten (Nikhat Zareen). You people are eyewitnesses. I don’t like controversies. I’m only focusing for the upcoming big competitions and achieving medal for my country,” Mary Kom added.
After being nominated to be India’s representative at the Olympic qualifiers, the Boxing Federation of India held the selection trial owing to lack of transparency for the star boxer to be given the nod. Zareen had also been sidelined prior to the World Championships where no selection trial was held and Mary Kom was sent for the tournament.
Although Nikhat tried to put up a brave face after the bout, she was clearly distraught with the manner in which things unfolded after the result was announced. “I think I performed better than the one at the India Open where I feel I was a bit short on confidence. But I dished out an all-out game today. It was a close bout and it could have gone either way but a 9-1 score isn’t something I feel should have happened,” she said.
