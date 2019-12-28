Mary Kom Refuses to Shake Hands With Nikhat After Selection Bout

MC Mary Kom clinched a resounding 9-1 victory over Nikhat Zareen in the selection trials of the upcoming Olympic qualifiers, but it was marred with controversy as the legendary figure walked off without shaking hands with her opponent at the end of the bout at Indira Gandhi Stadium, in New Delhi.

“I was a bit angry. There is no doubt. But it’s all done now. I have moved on. All I say is that talk once you perform not before that. Everyone can see what you do in the ring,” the six-time world champion told reporters at the end of the fight.