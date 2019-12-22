Gujarat Come From Behind to Clinch Big Bout Indian Boxing League

Gujarat Giants, spurred by skipper Amit Panghal and heavyweight Scott Forrest, staged remarkable rallies - from 0-2 and 2-3 - to stop Punjab Panthers with a 4-3 conquest in the high-voltage final of the Big Bout Indian Boxing League at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium Complex in New Delhi on Saturday.

Darshana Doot (women's 51kg) and Youth Olympic Games gold medallist Abdul Malik Khalakov (57kg) scored well-crafted victories to put Panthers 2-0 ahead, but the smart-thinking Ashish Kulheria (69kg) and the redoubtable southpaw Amit (52kg) hauled the Giants back on track.

The spirited and efficient Sonia Lather's split verdict win against legendary Sarita Devi in the classic women's 60kg bout took the Panthers one victory away from the crown. But the Giants' heavyweight import from Scotland, Scott Forrest, dished out a gutsy show to take the contest into the final bout.