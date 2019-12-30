India Will Bag Record Number of Medals at Tokyo 2020: Amit Panghal

Editor: Puneet Bhatia

Star boxer Amit Panghal believes that the Indian contingent at the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympics would return with a record number of medals as he feels there has been a significant amount of development over the years.

“I think we (boxers) are going to bag a record number of medals this time around. Not just in boxing, I feel in other sports as well, we are an improved lot. I feel we are going to come back with a lot of medals,” Panghal said on the sidelines of The Big Bout in New Delhi.

Boxers had returned empty-handed from Rio Olympics in 2016 – first time in eight years – but Panghal feels it won’t be the same this time around.