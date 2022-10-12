36th National Games: Lovlina, Jaismine and Hussamuddin Storm Into Boxing Finals

However, it was heartbreak for multiple Asian championship medallist Shiva Thapa of Assam, who went down 2-3 in a close bout against Services' Akash. His statemates, Jamuna Boro (57kg) and Pwilao Basumatary (60kg) also had to settle for the bronze medal.



Meanwhile, Maharashtra pugilist Nikhil Dubey got a great opportunity to pay his tributes to his coach Dhananjay Tiwari, who passed away in a freak road accident while travelling from Mumbai to watch his ward play the men's middleweight 75kg semifinal against Services' Sumit Kundu.



Nikhil clinched the bout 4-1 to set up a title clash against Mizoram's Malsawmitluanga, who got the better of Goa's Puspender Rathee 5-0.