Tokyo 2020 Paralympics: Bhavina Reaches Pre-Quarters in Women's Table Tennis

India's Bhavinaben Patel reached the Round of 16 in women's Table Tennis Class 4 at the Tokyo Paralympic Games on Thursday.

Bhavina defeated Megan Shackleton of Great Britain 3-1 (11-7, 9-11, 17-15, 13-11) in 41 minutes in their Group A preliminary round match.

Bhavina, who had lost her opening match to higher-ranked Chinese Zhou Ying 3-0 on Wednesday, came back strongly to beat Megan. She won the first game easily, but had to use all her experience and skills to quell a strong challenge from Megan, who had won the second game and took her Indian rival to extra points in the next two games. She finished second in the three-player group and thus qualified for the next stage.