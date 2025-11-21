Baseball United: Mumbai Cobras Clinch 3-Match Series Win Over Karachi Monarchs

Speaking on the inaugural season, Ms. Laxmi Shetty, Head-Advertisement Revenue, Broadcast and Digital, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd."At ‘Z’, we are committed to bringing global sporting experiences to Indian audiences and establishing India as a global platform for international sports. Baseball United is more than a broadcast partnership; it’s an opportunity to introduce India to a new sporting journey. Watching three Indian-born pitchers’ script a historic series win for the Cobras is something truly special. We want Indian fans to see these moments as they happen, to connect with new heroes, and to feel part of a sport that’s ready to grow in a big way. At ‘Z’, we are delighted to be associated with Baseball United, bringing this journey into millions of homes through our linear TV channels and Zee 5 app.”

India is a cornerstone of Baseball United’s long-term vision, partnering with ‘Z’, with combined linear and digital platforms reach over 800 million viewers in India. The collaboration includes coverage of all 21 of Baseball United’s Season One games this November and December, including several primetime matches featuring the Mumbai Cobras, India’s first professional baseball franchise.

The partnership includes a full allotment of supplementary content on Zee 5 app, including player features, ballpark highlights, Baseball 101 clips, behind-the-scenes segments, and an original documentary on the building of the league. ‘Z’ will support the partnership with promotion across its linear and OTT network, with teasers, ad spots, Astons, and additional branded content. Both Baseball United and ‘Z’ will also collaborate on a full slate of social media posts and campaigns.

All games will be broadcast live and include world-class players, music, entertainment, and fan experiences. The season will culminate with the United Series Championship, set for December 12th, 13th, and 14th.