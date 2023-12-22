Bajrang Punia Says He Will Return Padma Shri To PM Modi Over Wrestling Body Row

Wrestler Bajrang Punia took to social media on Friday, 22 December, to announce that he will be returning the Padma Shri to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the wrestling body row.
“I am returning my Padma Shri award to the Prime Minister. This is a letter to say that, this is my statement” Punia wrote on X.
“Dear Prime Minister ji, I hope everything is going well for you. I know you have a lot on your plate, but I wanted to write to let you know of the situation facing the nation's wrestlers. You must be aware that the nation's female wrestlers began a protest against Brij Bhushan Singh in January of this year, claiming that he had harassed them sexually. I had joined them in protest as well. After the administration vowed tough action, the protest ended,” the Commonwealth Games medal winning wrestler said.
"However, no FIR was filed against Brij Bhushan even after three months. In April, we decided to retake the streets in hopes that the Delhi police would at least register a formal complaint against him. January saw 19 complainants; by April, that number dropped to 7. This indicates that the other 12 wrestlers were compelled to end their protests by Brij Bhushan using his power," he added.
This comes after Sanjay Singh, a Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh loyalist's election as the new Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President after he beat Anita Sheoran by a margin of 40-7 on Thursday, 21 December.
On the same evening, wrestler Sakshi Malik vowed to quit wrestling upon Singh's appointment as the chief official of the federation.
"We fought wholeheartedly. If the President is someone like Brij Bhushan, somebody who is his business partner and his right-hand man, then I'll quit wrestling," said the Rio Olympics bronze medalist in a press conference in New Delhi.
"We slept for 40 days on the roads. I would like to thank the innumerable people of our country who came to support us during the protests earlier this year. We wanted a female president, but that did not happen," she added.
