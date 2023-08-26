HS Prannoy has assured a medal at the World Badminton Championships 2023 as he defeated world number 1 and defending champion, Viktor Axelsen, in the quarter-finals on Friday, 25 August. Prannoy was graced with a standing ovation from the crowd after the match ended, further highlighting his exceptional display against the renowned Danish shuttler.
The three-game thriller ended in Prannoy’s favour as the highest-ranked Indian shuttler managed to turn the screws in the last 2 games. Axelsen took a 9-2 lead initially in the first game, keeping the 31-year-old under immense pressure, which eventually led him to a 21-13 victory in the first game.
Prannoy, however, made a stunning comeback as he won the second game 21-15, before securing a 21-16 triumph in the decider, thereby confirming his place in the semi-final.
“Finally, I have a World Championships medal. Before coming for the World Championships, we had a week's time and all we did was practice few shots. I didn't try anything new for this tournament," said Prannoy after his win.
A confirmed medal makes Prannoy the fifth Indian to secure a medal at World Badminton Championships, whilst also extending India’s streak of having at least one medallist at the tournament every year since 2011. Prannoy will now be facing Thailand’s Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the semi-final, which will be played on Saturday, 26 August.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)