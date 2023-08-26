HS Prannoy has assured a medal at the World Badminton Championships 2023 as he defeated world number 1 and defending champion, Viktor Axelsen, in the quarter-finals on Friday, 25 August. Prannoy was graced with a standing ovation from the crowd after the match ended, further highlighting his exceptional display against the renowned Danish shuttler.

The three-game thriller ended in Prannoy’s favour as the highest-ranked Indian shuttler managed to turn the screws in the last 2 games. Axelsen took a 9-2 lead initially in the first game, keeping the 31-year-old under immense pressure, which eventually led him to a 21-13 victory in the first game.